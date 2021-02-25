Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeal in the murder case against William Sandeson

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the appeal to hear the case of William Sandeson, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the August 2015 death of fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson and later had his conviction overturned.

The Crown made the appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in early November of 2020.

Sandeson, 28, was found guilty of the murder charge in 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted. Sandeson has been in custody since Aug. 18, 2015.

The appellate court ruled there should have been a mistrial after it was found that a private detective for the defence gave critical information to the police about evidence.

In the decision, Justice David Farrar said the trial judge “erred in failing to consider whether the undisclosed evidence impacted the ability of the defence to bring process-oriented responses such as Charter challenges.”

In January, Sandeson asked for bail pending the retrial, but that request was denied.

No reasons for dismissing the appeal application were given by the Supreme Court of Canada.

According to Melissa Foshay, the communication advisor at Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, the next step would be to schedule the trial, which has yet to be rescheduled.

In the meantime, Foshay said Sandeson is scheduled to appear for an “application regarding a case conference” on April 30.

Global News has also asked the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service for comment on the appeal case, but had not received a response by the time this article was published. More information will be added once that response has been received.