Crown seeks Supreme Court of Canada appeal of William Sandeson murder conviction

The Crown has confirmed Friday that they’ll be asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their appeal in the murder case against William Sandeson.

Sandeson was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2017 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, who is believed to have been killed inside Sandeson’s south-end Halifax apartment.

In June, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled that a mistrial should have been granted after it was found that a private detective for the defence gave critical information to the police.

Sgt. Bruce Webb, a private detective who was hired by Sandeson’s lawyers prior to the trial, interviewed two key witnesses as part of his investigation, and learned that the pair changed their stories significantly since their initial police interviews back in 2015.

Webb testified that he brought that new information to the police, but it was during the trial that Sandeson’s lawyers learned that had occurred. They asked for a mistrial, but the request was denied.

The Crown said in an e-mail sent to Global News that they expect to file their appeal next week.

–With files from Graeme Benjamin