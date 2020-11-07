Menu

Canada

Crown seeks Supreme Court of Canada appeal of William Sandeson murder conviction

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 10:09 am
William Sandeson arrives at his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, February 23, 2016.
William Sandeson arrives at his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, February 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Crown has confirmed Friday that they’ll be asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their appeal in the murder case against William Sandeson.

Sandeson was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2017 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, who is believed to have been killed inside Sandeson’s south-end Halifax apartment.

READ MORE: William Sandeson still seeking new lawyer ahead of murder retrial

In June, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled that a mistrial should have been granted after it was found that a private detective for the defence gave critical information to the police.

Sgt. Bruce Webb, a private detective who was hired by Sandeson’s lawyers prior to the trial, interviewed two key witnesses as part of his investigation, and learned that the pair changed their stories significantly since their initial police interviews back in 2015.

Webb testified that he brought that new information to the police, but it was during the trial that Sandeson’s lawyers learned that had occurred. They asked for a mistrial, but the request was denied.

The Crown said in an e-mail sent to Global News that they expect to file their appeal next week.

–With files from Graeme Benjamin 

CrimeHalifaxFirst Degree MurderSupreme Court Of CanadaTaylor SamsonWilliam SandesonHalifax MurderMurder Conviction
