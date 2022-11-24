Menu

Crime

William Sandeson’s appeal to being denied bail dismissed in N.S. courtroom

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 12:29 pm
William Sandeson arrives for the start of his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Monday, February 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
William Sandeson arrives for the start of his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on Monday, February 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has dismissed a request to appeal the bail denial for William Sandeson, a former Nova Scotia medical student who is accused in a 2015 murder.

Bail was originally denied in a 2021 hearing. This was Sandeson’s third failed attempt to be granted bail on appeal.

Sandeson was convicted in 2017 of the first-degree murder of fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, and has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015.

Read more: Former Nova Scotia med student awaiting second murder trial appeals bail denial

That murder conviction was overturned in 2020, after Nova Scotia’s top court ordered a new trial, saying the lower court judge had infringed on Sandeson’s right to a fair trial. The accused has remained in custody as he awaits a second trial, set to begin in January 2023.

Sandeson has applied for bail three times over the past seven years, and has been denied by the court each time. Last year, Justice James Chipman’s reasons for denying bail were subject to a publication ban in order to protect Sandeson’s right to a fair trial. In October of 2021, Sandeson appealed that latest denial.

On Thursday, the bail denial appeal was unanimously dismissed by judges in Court of Appeal. Details from the hearing were placed under a publication ban, and may not be reported.

Click to play video: 'Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial'
Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial
