Canada January 21 2020 5:18pm 01:08 Sandeson appeal decision now in hands of judges It’s now up to a three-judge panel to decide whether William Sandeson will be granted his appeal of a new trial. As Graeme Benjamin reports, it could take months until a decision is rendered. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6443765/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6443765/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?