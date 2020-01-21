Menu

Crime

Crown arguments continue as William Sandeson appeals first-degree murder conviction

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 12:38 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 12:43 pm
Former medical student William Sandeson asking for new trial
William Sanderon is asking for a new trial. Sandeson was convicted of murdering fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson in 2017. Graeme Benjamin has more.

The Crown had their say Tuesday morning at the appeal hearing for William Sandeson, who was convicted of killing a 22-year-old Dalhousie student over four years ago.

Sandeson’s appeal is appearing before a three-member panel at the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

In June 2017, Sandeson was found guilty of murdering Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student, whose body has never been found.

Sandeson is serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

The 27-year-old is appealing his conviction on four grounds, which include information police received from a private defence detective, the trial judge’s decision to not grant a mistrial, the interrogation of Sandeson, and the overall conviction of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Two days have been set aside for the hearing.

Sandeson is asking for a new trial on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

On Monday, the court heard from Sandeson’s lawyer Ian Smith, who claimed a member of Sandeson’s defence team “betrayed” him and was a “traitor” when he tipped police to two key witnesses.

Smith also argued that police never had authorization to search Sandeson’s apartment, that Sandeson wasn’t made aware that investigation in Samson’s disappearance was being considered a homicide, and that his conviction of first-degree murder is “unreasonable.”

The courtroom heard arguments from Crown attorney Jennifer MacLellan on Tuesday, who spent the morning focusing on private investigator Sgt. Bruce Webb and the exigent circumstances that led police to search Sandeson’s apartment.

Arguments are expected to continue in the afternoon.

