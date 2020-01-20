William Sandeson should be granted a new trial, his lawyer argues

Send this page to someone via email

Convicted murderer William Sandeson’s lawyer says he should be granted a new trial because the judge did not sufficiently address the defence’s request for a new trial.

Sandeson was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson in June 2017. He is currently serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

Shortly after his conviction, Sandeson announced he would appeal the conviction. Two days have been set aside for the hearing in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

Sandeson’s lawyer, Ian Smith, focused much of his morning’s arguments on RCMP Sgt. Bruce Webb, who was hired by Sandeson’s lawyers as a private detective.

The court heard that Webb interviewed two witnesses, Justin Blades and Pookiel McCabe, who lived in the apartment next to where Samson was killed.

Blades and McCabe initially said they didn’t hear anything, but Smith says a different interview with McCabe indicated otherwise. Smith says Webb tipped police off to this information, which police received “in violation to their oath of office.”

Smith said this was an improper step to receive information from witnesses on Sandeson.

Sandeson sued Webb for this in October 2018.

Smith also focused on the search that was conducted at Sandeson’s apartment shortly after Samson’s disappearance. Smith argued that police did not have grounds to secure a search warrant for Sandeson’s apartment, due to the limited information they had at that time.

Smith said police “only had a hunch” of Sandeson’s involvement, which was not enough of a reason to secure the search warrant because that isn’t considered an urgent circumstance.

Smith concluded by arguing that the evidence gathered during the searches should not have been considered during the trial, as the searches were “illegal.”

Smith said he is seeking a new trial to “maintain the integrity of the justice system.”

There are four grounds for Sandeson’s appeal. Smith addressed two of those grounds Monday morning.

Sandeson was not in court for Monday’s court proceedings, but Samson’s mother, Linda Boutilier, was.