Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Former medical student William Sandeson granted new murder trial

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 12:25 pm
Former medical student William Sandeson asking for new trial
WATCH: William Sandeson is asking for a new trial. Sandeson was convicted of murdering fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson in 2017.

William Sandeson has been granted a new trial by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The former medical student was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2017 in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, who is believed to have been killed inside Sandeson’s south-end Halifax apartment.

READ MORE: Decision reserved in convicted killer William Sandeson’s appeal

He is currently serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

Sandeson appeal decision now in hands of judges
Sandeson appeal decision now in hands of judges

Samson was last seen alive on video walking into Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in August 2015. He was never seen leaving the apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

Samson’s body has never been found.

READ MORE: William Sandeson should be granted a new trial, his lawyer argues

There were four grounds for Sandeson’s appeal, including information received from a private detective, the decision to not grant a mistrial, the interrogation of Sandeson, and the overall conviction of first-degree murder.

More to come. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeDalhousie UniversityMurder TrialTaylor SamsonWilliam SandesonMistrialSandesonSamsonSandeson trialWill Sandesonnew trial grantedTaylor Samson disappearance
Flyers
More weekly flyers