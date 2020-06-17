Former medical student William Sandeson granted new murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

William Sandeson has been granted a new trial by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The former medical student was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2017 in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, who is believed to have been killed inside Sandeson’s south-end Halifax apartment.

READ MORE: Decision reserved in convicted killer William Sandeson’s appeal

He is currently serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

1:09 Sandeson appeal decision now in hands of judges Sandeson appeal decision now in hands of judges

Samson was last seen alive on video walking into Sandeson’s apartment on Henry Street in August 2015. He was never seen leaving the apartment.

Story continues below advertisement

Samson’s body has never been found.

READ MORE: William Sandeson should be granted a new trial, his lawyer argues

There were four grounds for Sandeson’s appeal, including information received from a private detective, the decision to not grant a mistrial, the interrogation of Sandeson, and the overall conviction of first-degree murder.

More to come.