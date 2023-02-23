Man, 22, charged after 10 robberies in Peel Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with a series of robberies in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said between Sept. 20, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2022, “several suspects” allegedly committed 10 armed robberies targeting pharmacies and currency exchange locations across Peel Region.

Police said seven of the incidents occurred in Brampton, while the other three took place in Mississauga.

According to police, in each incident, the suspects were armed with knives and firearms.

Officers said 22-year-old Steven Singh from Brampton has was arrested and has been charged with 27 offences including robbery, wearing a disguise and using an imitation firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Singh was also wanted on three outstanding warrants when he was taken into custody.

Officers said he appeared in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 3410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.