Crime

‘Violent’ man wanted after victim assaulted, falls onto tracks at Toronto subway station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 11:31 am
Police say Terence Hili, 42, is wanted. View image in full screen
Police say Terence Hili, 42, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
A person was assaulted and fell onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station last weekend and police say they are now searching for a “violent” man who is on probation.

Toronto police said it happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday at TTC’s Bloor-Yonge Station.

Police said the suspect and the victim were seen talking prior to the assault, but it’s still not clear exactly what happened in the lead up to the incident.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, who then fell onto the subway tracks.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, while the victim was able to get off the tracks himself, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Trending Now

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for 42-year-old Toronto resident Terrance Hili.

He’s wanted for assault, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with probation.

Police said he is five-foot-11, has a bulky build and a goatee.

“He is considered violent. If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Terence Hili, 42.
Terence Hili, 42. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

