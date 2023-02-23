South Simcoe Police arrest suspect in commercial break and enters

See more sharing options

A Bradford man is facing 10 charges in connection with a string of break and enters at commercial properties.

South Simcoe police made the arrest after a series of break and enters to commercial properties in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The break-ins occurred in the overnight hours at five businesses from Feb. 15, and 20, police say.

Police say cash and items were stolen.

As a result of an investigation, 31-year-old Bradley Macpherson-Walsh of Bradford was charged with three counts of break and enter, five counts of mischief under $5000, and two counts of theft under $5000.

Police say the accused was held for a show cause hearing.