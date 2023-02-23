South Simcoe Police arrest suspect in commercial break and enters

A Bradford man is facing 10 charges in connection with a string of break and enters at commercial properties.
South Simcoe police made the arrest after a series of break and enters to commercial properties in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
The break-ins occurred in the overnight hours at five businesses from Feb. 15, and 20, police say.
Read more: Man charged 5 months after fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision in East Gwillimbury
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Police say cash and items were stolen.
As a result of an investigation, 31-year-old Bradley Macpherson-Walsh of Bradford was charged with three counts of break and enter, five counts of mischief under $5000, and two counts of theft under $5000.
Police say the accused was held for a show cause hearing.
Comments