Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead after Highway 11 crash Wednesday night

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 9:11 am
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 11 on Wednesday night.

Police say emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:04 p.m. on Feb. 22, south of Madill Church Road.

As a result of the collision, a 32-year-old male driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Read more: Bradford West Gwillimbury to rename park in honour of fallen officer

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

OPP say the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Highway 11, southbound between Madill Church Road and Stephenson Road 12, was closed for about 3.5 hours while officers conducted the investigation. It has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday night, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area, with the risk of blowing snow, freezing rain, and ice pellets possible in some areas.

OPPEnvironment CanadaFatal CrashCar crashFatal AccidentHighway 11Ontario Provincal PoliceHuntsville OPPhighway 11 crashHuntsville Ontario Provincal Police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers