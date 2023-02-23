1 dead after Highway 11 crash Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 11 on Wednesday night.

Police say emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:04 p.m. on Feb. 22, south of Madill Church Road.

As a result of the collision, a 32-year-old male driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP say the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Highway 11, southbound between Madill Church Road and Stephenson Road 12, was closed for about 3.5 hours while officers conducted the investigation. It has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday night, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area, with the risk of blowing snow, freezing rain, and ice pellets possible in some areas.