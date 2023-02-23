29-year-old man charged in 2 Brampton shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 29-year-old man is facing charges in two separate Brampton shootings last year.

In the first shooting, on March 20, 2022, police said a man in his 20s was driving in his car in the Castlemore Road and Drummondville Drive area in Brampton when a masked suspect drove up to the victim and fired several gunshots into the vehicle.

No one was injured in that shooting.

A few weeks later, on April 10, police were called to Cottrelle Boulevard and Goreway Drive in Brampton for reports of a shooting.

A suspect had fired multiple gunshots into a home and a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said.

No one was injured in that shooting as well.

Investigators said they believe that both of the incidents were targeted.

On Wednesday, police charged 29-year old Jatin Agnihotri, a Toronto resident. Agnihotri is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.