1 injured, 3 in custody after Brampton, Ont. shooting

Three people have been arrested after a man was shot in Brampton, Ont.

A man in his 20s was reportedly shot on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the area of Bovaird and Gillingham drives.

Peel Regional Police said three male suspects were in custody and the victim was in an ambulance heading to a trauma centre.

Paramedics told Global News the man’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area as a result of the investigation.