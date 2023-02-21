Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 injured, 3 in custody after Brampton, Ont. shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:33 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been arrested after a man was shot in Brampton, Ont.

A man in his 20s was reportedly shot on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the area of Bovaird and Gillingham drives.

Peel Regional Police said three male suspects were in custody and the victim was in an ambulance heading to a trauma centre.

Read more: 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shooting

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Paramedics told Global News the man’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Trending Now

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area as a result of the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Student injured in shooting at high school in Brampton, officials say'
Student injured in shooting at high school in Brampton, officials say
CrimeShootingpeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPBrampton shootingBovaird DriveGillingham Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers