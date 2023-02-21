1 injured, 3 in custody after Brampton, Ont. shooting

Three people have been arrested after a man was shot in Brampton, Ont.
A man in his 20s was reportedly shot on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the area of Bovaird and Gillingham drives.
Peel Regional Police said three male suspects were in custody and the victim was in an ambulance heading to a trauma centre.
Read more: 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shooting
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Paramedics told Global News the man’s injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.
Trending Now
Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area as a result of the investigation.
Student injured in shooting at high school in Brampton, officials say
Comments