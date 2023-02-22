Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police looking for witnesses after elderly pedestrian hit by car

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 12:17 pm
File photo of a South Simcoe police cruiser.
File photo of a South Simcoe police cruiser. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
South Simcoe police are looking for any people who may have witnessed a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say an 85-year-old Newmarket man was struck by a vehicle on Bridge Street west of Canal Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene.

The 85-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and contact Const. Pavetich at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 ext. 1477 or michael.pavetich@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers.

