Police locate missing 12-year-old boy from Georgina, Ont. ‘in good condition’

York Regional Police say they have located a 12-year-old Georgina, Ont. boy a day after he went missing.

Police said said the boy was last seen by friends at around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.

He was last seen by his family earlier on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. walking in the Lowndes Avenue and Patchell Crescent area in Georgina, Ont.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said the boy was found.

“We’re pleased to report that he has been found in good condition.” police said.

“Thanks to everyone who helped look for him and get the word out.”

