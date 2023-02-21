RCMP seize crack cocaine, other drugs after traffic stop in Portage La Prairie, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have seized ziplock bags containing crack cocaine, additional drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and cash after conducting a traffic stop in Portage La Prairie, Man.

On Sunday at 1:30 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Lorne Avenue West.

The vehicle had four people inside. Police say officers spoke with the 16-year-old boy driving, who said he did not have his driver’s licence with him.

Police say the driver provided a false name but was recognized by the officer.

The boy was placed under arrest and police say officers found a small ziplock bag containing what is believed to be crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, the three other people in the vehicle were asked to exit and upon opening the back door, officers saw a large ziplock bag on the floor containing what they say was a larger amount of crack cocaine.

Police say that in search of the vehicle, they found additional drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two boys, 17 and 16, and one girl, 15, were placed under arrest and were later released with a court date where they will face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.