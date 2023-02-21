Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seize crack cocaine, other drugs after traffic stop in Portage La Prairie, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 3:47 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Canadian Press/ Mario Beauregard
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say they have seized ziplock bags containing crack cocaine, additional drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and cash after conducting a traffic stop in Portage La Prairie, Man.

On Sunday at 1:30 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Lorne Avenue West.

The vehicle had four people inside. Police say officers spoke with the 16-year-old boy driving, who said he did not have his driver’s licence with him.

Police say the driver provided a false name but was recognized by the officer.

Read more: Winnipeg advocates work to combat violent youth crimes

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The boy was placed under arrest and police say officers found a small ziplock bag containing what is believed to be crack cocaine.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the three other people in the vehicle were asked to exit and upon opening the back door, officers saw a large ziplock bag on the floor containing what they say was a larger amount of crack cocaine.

Police say that in search of the vehicle, they found additional drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two boys, 17 and 16, and one girl, 15, were placed under arrest and were later released with a court date where they will face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Click to play video: 'Youth crime on the rise'
Youth crime on the rise

 

CrimeRCMPManitobaDrugsPortage la PrairieManitoba crimeYouth Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers