Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teens arrested after noxious substance sprayed during fight in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 11:19 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teens were taken into custody over the weekend after a noxious substance was sprayed during a fight near Victoria Park, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area shortly after midnight on Saturday morning after the fight had been reported near Courtland Avenue and Queen Street.

Read more: Waterloo police are at scene of stabbing in University District on Tuesday

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The officers found one person who needed medical attention as a result of being sprayed by the noxious substance. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Trending Now

Officers arrested two teens, a boy and a girl, and charged them with assault with a weapon, possessing of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and administering noxious substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigating alleged altercation at Kitchener, Ont. high school basketball game

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The pair remained in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchenerdowntown KitchenerVictoria Park KitchenerCourtland Avenue KitchenerQueen Street KitchenerKitchener noxious substance
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers