Teens arrested after noxious substance sprayed during fight in downtown Kitchener

Two teens were taken into custody over the weekend after a noxious substance was sprayed during a fight near Victoria Park, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area shortly after midnight on Saturday morning after the fight had been reported near Courtland Avenue and Queen Street.

The officers found one person who needed medical attention as a result of being sprayed by the noxious substance. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Officers arrested two teens, a boy and a girl, and charged them with assault with a weapon, possessing of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and administering noxious substance.

The pair remained in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.