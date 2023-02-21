Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Ice storm likely to hit Hamilton, Niagara Region late Wednesday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:02 pm
Environment Canada says a possible ice storm late Wednesday night could create conditions for ice accretions – a layer of ice that builds up on solid objects. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says a possible ice storm late Wednesday night could create conditions for ice accretions – a layer of ice that builds up on solid objects. @ECCCWeatherON
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s weather agency says a possible ice storm is going to hit Hamilton and Niagara Region Wednesday night.

Environment Canada believes the event is expected to begin with snow or ice pellets Wednesday afternoon before changing to freezing rain later in the night.

Read more: Winter storm watches issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of major system

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur,” the agency said in a release.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Meteorologists say a Colorado low is bringing the event across portions of southwestern Ontario and has the potential to cause utility outages as well as impact rush-hour traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News senior meteorologist Anthony Farnell is suggesting residents avoid a potential traffic snafu by leaving work early on Wednesday and perhaps going into work late Thursday morning to avoid the city’s road crews clearing snow.

“We’ve had so much rain, more than anything else this winter, with temperatures so borderline, ” Farnell said.

Trending Now

“This time around there’s a front coming through today and it just oozes colder air through tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s daytime temperatures in Hamilton and Niagara are expected to hover between -1 C and -3 C  with winds potentially gusting between 40 to 60 km/h by the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The low for Wednesday night should hit -2 C with the wind chill making it feel more like -9 C.

Thursday’s daytime high is expected to reach 1 C, with periods of snow through much of the day.

Click to play video: 'UN Security Council backs draft resolution opposing Israel’s expansion of settlements'
UN Security Council backs draft resolution opposing Israel’s expansion of settlements
OntarioEnvironment CanadaSnowWeatherHamilton newsWinter weatherWinter StormFreezing RainSouthern OntarioIce stormHamilton weatherSnow warningwinter weather statement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers