Ice storm likely to hit Hamilton, Niagara Region late Wednesday

Canada’s weather agency says a possible ice storm is going to hit Hamilton and Niagara Region Wednesday night.

Environment Canada believes the event is expected to begin with snow or ice pellets Wednesday afternoon before changing to freezing rain later in the night.

“There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur,” the agency said in a release.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Meteorologists say a Colorado low is bringing the event across portions of southwestern Ontario and has the potential to cause utility outages as well as impact rush-hour traffic.

Global News senior meteorologist Anthony Farnell is suggesting residents avoid a potential traffic snafu by leaving work early on Wednesday and perhaps going into work late Thursday morning to avoid the city’s road crews clearing snow.

Quick hitting winter wallop will bring significant snow and ice to southern Ontario starting late Wednesday. Still some uncertainly in track, precip type and amounts but plan on Thursday morning's commute to be a mess. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/dF8TAr9R6C — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 20, 2023

“We’ve had so much rain, more than anything else this winter, with temperatures so borderline, ” Farnell said.

“This time around there’s a front coming through today and it just oozes colder air through tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s daytime temperatures in Hamilton and Niagara are expected to hover between -1 C and -3 C with winds potentially gusting between 40 to 60 km/h by the afternoon.

The low for Wednesday night should hit -2 C with the wind chill making it feel more like -9 C.

Thursday’s daytime high is expected to reach 1 C, with periods of snow through much of the day.