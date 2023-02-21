Menu

Weather

Winter storm watches issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of major system

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 8:07 am
Southern Ontario set to see ‘significant’ winter storm
Southern Ontario set to see ‘significant’ winter storm
Winter storm watches are in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of a major system that’s expected to move in late Wednesday.

Environment Canada on Tuesday morning issued the advisories, which stretch from Windsor to just south of Ottawa.

The weather agency warned that a Colorado low is expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the region.

Areas in southwestern Ontario are expected to see predominately freezing rain, which could lead to “significant ice build up in some areas” and “extended and widespread utility outages.”

Read more: ‘Significant winter storm’ set to hit southern Ontario this week

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur,” Environment Canada noted.

Further north, into and beyond the Toronto area, snow and ice pellets are expected more than freezing rain.

“Precipitation may fall heavily at times leading to hazardous winter travel conditions. Precipitation may also mix with freezing rain in some areas,” the weather agency said.

“There remains some uncertainty for the exact location, timing, and accumulations of snow and ice pellets.”

Environment Canada said weather warnings may be issued as the storm draws closer.

Winter storm watches issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of major system - image View image in full screen
Global News
