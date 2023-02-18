SIU probing Toronto police investigation after 2 men seriously injured

Toronto’s police watchdog is investigating an incident just east of Liberty Village on Friday evening.
Toronto police originally notified the public of an ongoing investigation in the area of East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue at around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.
In a tweet, the force said that police were “on scene conducting an investigation” and that roads were closed.
Read more: SIU investigating after 15-year-old shot with ‘less-lethal’ shotgun in Toronto
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Later, Toronto police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s police watchdog, was looking into events. Legally, local police are not able to comment in further detail after the SIU begins its work.
The SIU said that two men were seriously injured during the East Liberty Street investigation. “The men are in hospital,” the SIU said in a tweet.
Comments