Crime

SIU probing Toronto police investigation after 2 men seriously injured

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 9:42 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Toronto’s police watchdog is investigating an incident just east of Liberty Village on Friday evening.

Toronto police originally notified the public of an ongoing investigation in the area of East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue at around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

In a tweet, the force said that police were “on scene conducting an investigation” and that roads were closed.

Later, Toronto police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s police watchdog, was looking into events. Legally, local police are not able to comment in further detail after the SIU begins its work.

The SIU said that two men were seriously injured during the East Liberty Street investigation. “The men are in hospital,” the SIU said in a tweet.

