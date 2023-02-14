Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating after 15-year-old shot with ‘less-lethal’ shotgun in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 11:49 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto officer fired a less-lethal shotgun at a 15-year-old boy in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said just after midnight on Tuesday, officers received a report of a male with a knife in the area of King and York streets.

The SIU said a youth was located, and an officer fired a “less-lethal” shotgun at him.

Read more: SIU says death of man who allegedly killed 2 Innisfil, Ont. officers ‘self-inflicted’

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to the SIU, the boy fled and officers pursued him. He was eventually apprehended near 320 York St.

Trending Now

The SIU said the boy was taken to hospital where he was found to be free of serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“The male did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a less-lethal shotgun, which is classified as a firearm,” the SIU said in a news release. “Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Toronto PoliceSIUTPSSpecial Investigations UnitSIU InvestigationSIU Toronto policeless lethal gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers