SIU investigating after 15-year-old shot with ‘less-lethal’ shotgun in Toronto

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto officer fired a less-lethal shotgun at a 15-year-old boy in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said just after midnight on Tuesday, officers received a report of a male with a knife in the area of King and York streets.

The SIU said a youth was located, and an officer fired a “less-lethal” shotgun at him.

According to the SIU, the boy fled and officers pursued him. He was eventually apprehended near 320 York St.

The SIU said the boy was taken to hospital where he was found to be free of serious injuries.

“The male did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a less-lethal shotgun, which is classified as a firearm,” the SIU said in a news release. “Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.