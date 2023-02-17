Menu

Crime

Wanted Ajax man arrested for robbery in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 2:49 pm
An Ajax man wanted for robbery and assault was arrested on Feb. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
An Ajax man wanted for robbery and assault was arrested on Feb. 16, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
An Ajax, Ont., man faces robbery and assault charges in connection to an incident in September 2022 in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sept. 30, officers responded to a report that a 65-year-old man had been attacked by a man known to him. The victim required hospital treatment.

Police say a suspect was identified and a warrant was issued.

Read more: Peterborough police seek 4 suspects after street-level robbery, assault

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Thursday, the man was arrested on two warrants. The 50-year-old man was charged with robbery with violence, assault causing bodily harm — choking, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson to be next chief of Port Hope Police Service'
Peterborough police Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson to be next chief of Port Hope Police Service
AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimerobbery with violencepeterborough assault casepeterborough assault chargesPeterborough violent crime
