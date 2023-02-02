Peterborough police seek 4 suspects after street-level robbery, assault

See more sharing options

Four suspects are being sought following a reported street-level robbery in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 11 p.m. an injured man walked into the Water Street police station to report a robbery.

The man said he was walking behind several businesses in the area of Townsend Street, George Street North and the train tracks when he was assaulted by four unknown males and robbed of cash.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of his injuries.

Police searched the area where the victim had been walking but were unable to locate any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.