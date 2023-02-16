Norfolk County death investigation deemed homicide, 90-year-old deceased identified

OPP have deemed a death investigation in Norfolk County a homicide after a body of an elderly woman was found in a home over the weekend.
According to investigators, a post-mortem examination was performed on Tuesday that confirmed the death to be suspicious.
On Sunday, police were called to an address on Mechanic Street in Waterford, Ont., after receiving a report of a death at the home.
The deceased has since been identified as 90-year-old Marlene Wilson.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone that may have information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.
