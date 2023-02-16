Norfolk County death investigation deemed homicide, 90-year-old deceased identified

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have deemed a death investigation in Norfolk County a homicide after a body of an elderly woman was found in a home over the weekend.

According to investigators, a post-mortem examination was performed on Tuesday that confirmed the death to be suspicious.

UPDATE – The death of a 90-year-old woman in #Waterford is now being investigated as a homicide. #OPP continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/SrqGuuww0y — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 16, 2023

On Sunday, police were called to an address on Mechanic Street in Waterford, Ont., after receiving a report of a death at the home.

The deceased has since been identified as 90-year-old Marlene Wilson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone that may have information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.