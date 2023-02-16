Menu

Crime

Norfolk County death investigation deemed homicide, 90-year-old deceased identified

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 8:54 am
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
OPP have deemed a death investigation in Waterford, Ont., a homicide after a body of an elderly woman was found in a home over the weekend. File / Global News
OPP have deemed a death investigation in Norfolk County a homicide after a body of an elderly woman was found in a home over the weekend.

According to investigators, a post-mortem examination was performed on Tuesday that confirmed the death to be suspicious.

On Sunday, police were called to an address on Mechanic Street in Waterford, Ont., after receiving a report of a death at the home.

The deceased has since been identified as 90-year-old Marlene Wilson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone that may have information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

OPPHomicideOntario Provincial PoliceNorfolk CountyDeath InvestigationWaterfordpost-mortem90-year-oldMechanic Street
