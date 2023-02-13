OPP launch death investigation in Norfolk County

OPP have launched a death investigation after a body was found in a Norfolk County home over the weekend.
On Sunday, around 8:20 a.m., police were called to an address on Mechanic Street in Waterford, Ont., after receiving a report of a death at the home.
“There is believed to be no threat to public safety,” police said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “Residents in the area of the investigation can expect to see an increased police presence.”
The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.
More to come.
