OPP investigate fatal collision in Norfolk County

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital following a collision in Norfolk County earlier this week.

On Thursday at 10:16 p.m., OPP say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash southwest of Simcoe, near the intersection of Turkey Point Road and McDowell Road East. A pickup truck reportedly collided with an unoccupied mini-excavator at the side of the road.

According to police, a 55-year-old individual from Otterville, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.