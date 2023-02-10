Menu

Traffic

East London, Ont. collision sends 4 people to hospital

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 11:51 am
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE - a London Police Service vehicle. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Four people were sent to hospital Friday morning in London, Ont., following a collision in the east end of the city.

Just before 8 a.m., in a statement on Twitter, police said that emergency crews were on the scene of a collision in the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway at Admiral Drive.

Four people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Veteran’s Memorial Parkway was closed to southbound traffic at Admiral Drive following the crash. In an update, police said that one lane has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

