Police investigate arson of abandoned house in Fort Saskatchewan

Police believe a house fire in Fort Saskatchewan at the beginning of the month was intentionally set.

On Feb. 3, fire crews put out a blaze at an abandoned house near 100 Avenue and 104 Street.

Police said there was “significant damage to the interior and upper floor.” There were no injuries.

They believe the fire was intentionally set and are asking for the public’s help in investigating the arson. Anyone with any information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100.