Canada

Canadian woman’s body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkey: brother

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia family worried about loved ones in Turkey after deadly earthquake'
Nova Scotia family worried about loved ones in Turkey after deadly earthquake
A Nova Scotia family is worried about their loved ones in Turkey who survived the earthquake but are now left scrambling to find safety. Aid efforts are in their third day after the powerful quake rocked both turkey and Syria on Monday. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports concerns continue to mount as survivors search for shelter and support, while the death toll keeps climbing.
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkey has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6. during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.

Saad Zora says his twin sister Samar was found earlier today by searchers as an excavator dug through pieces of a five-storey building in the city of Antakya.

He said, “Samar was found,” and added, “she didn’t make it.”

Zora says he and his brother, Muthana, who flew to Turkey last week to search for their sister, had remained near the scene of the excavation of the building.

He says he is grateful to the local people and the search and rescue teams who assisted in finding the 33-year-old woman.

Click to play video: 'Syria earthquake: Bilateral partnerships to overcome political, aid challenges'
Syria earthquake: Bilateral partnerships to overcome political, aid challenges

Samar Zora had travelled to the city for her doctoral research in anthropology.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for confirmation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

