Canada

Halifax man to fly to Turkey after earthquake to join brothers searching for sister

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia family worried about loved ones in Turkey after deadly earthquake'
Nova Scotia family worried about loved ones in Turkey after deadly earthquake
A Nova Scotia family is worried about their loved ones in Turkey who survived the earthquake but are now left scrambling to find safety. Aid efforts are in their third day after the powerful quake rocked both turkey and Syria on Monday. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports concerns continue to mount as survivors search for shelter and support, while the death toll keeps climbing.

The oldest brother of a Canadian woman missing since an earthquake struck Turkey is trying to rent equipment and join his two siblings in a desperate search for their sister.

The Feb. 6  earthquake has killed more than 35,000 people and has turned large portions of cities in Turkey and Syria into fragments of concrete and twisted metal.

Read more: Nova Scotia family fears for survivors who lost homes in Turkey earthquake

Manaf Zora said in an interview today his brothers Saad and Muthana Zora are living in a car stationed near the building in the city of Antakya, where their sister Samar Zora was staying before it collapsed.

The Nova Scotia family is desperately trying to find Samar Zora, pictured here, who was in Turkey during the earthquake. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia family is desperately trying to find Samar Zora, pictured here, who was in Turkey during the earthquake. Provided/Saad Zora

The geological engineer says he will rent a truck and jackhammers in Istanbul on Feb. 21, and plans to make his way to Antakya to assist in excavations if Samar still hasn’t been found.

The 44-year-old Halifax resident says he and his siblings intend on “bringing his sister back no matter what,” adding that the family thinks she is either lying hurt in a hospital or “didn’t make it.”

Click to play video: 'Maritime Syrian community worries for those impacted by Turkey-Syria earthquake'
Maritime Syrian community worries for those impacted by Turkey-Syria earthquake

The family has expressed frustration about limited help offered by the Canadian embassy in Turkey in their quest to find the missing woman.

Zora says Samar travelled to the ancient city, once known as Antioch, for her doctoral research in anthropology, not long before the earthquake struck. She had been staying on the ground floor of a five-storey building.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.

With files from The Associated Press.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

