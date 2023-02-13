Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Edmonton woman’s 2021 death

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP is asking the public for tips as they try to track down a man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the 2021 death of an Edmonton woman in Strathcona County.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said 24-year-old Bith Gattang Chuol is also wanted for kidnapping, extortion and breaking and entering.

“Chuol is considered armed and dangerous,” the RCMP said, adding that anyone who sees him should call 911 or their local police department.

Police said the arrest warrant for Chuol was issued on Feb. 7.

In May, police arrested and charged Cordell Enrique Federico Kenney of Edmonton with first-degree murder in connection with their investigation.

The charges stem from a vehicle fire east of Edmonton, near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221 on Sept. 15, 2021.

“Upon extinguishing the fire, human remains were located in the vehicle,” the RCMP said. “An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 17, 2021 and the victim was identified as Vanessa Silva, age 29, of Edmonton.”

Police said Chuol is about six-foot-four and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The RCMP said he has ties to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Manitoba.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or their local police department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online.