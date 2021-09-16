Menu

Comments

Crime

RCMP investigate suspicious death after body found in burnt-out vehicle near Ardrossan

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 1:19 pm
An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. Global News

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death east of Edmonton, where a body was found inside a burnt-out vehicle on a rural road Wednesday night.

Strathcona County RCMP responded at 9:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire east of Sherwood Park, near Township Road 530 and Range 221 in the Ardrossan area.

Read more: Edmonton police take over homicide investigation of man found dead in burnt vehicle

Human remains were found inside the burnt vehicle. It’s not known if the person was a man or woman.

Police said the death has been deemed suspicious and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation with the help from the RCMP forensic identification unit and officers from the Strathcona County detachment.

An autopsy has been ordered but as of Thursday morning, a date had not yet been set.

Read more: Woman dead, man gravely injured in suspected shooting northeast of Edmonton

The RCMP is looking for any dash camera footage, or information on suspicious vehicles and/or people that may have been in the area at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or your local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips online.

