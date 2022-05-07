Murder charges laid after remains of Edmonton woman found in burnt car

First-degree murder charges have been laid in the death of an Edmonton woman last fall.
Strathcona RCMP and fire crews were called to a vehicle fire on Sept. 21 near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221 in Strathcona County.
Human remains were found inside when the flames were extinguished.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Silva.
Following an extensive investigation, 25-year-old Cordell Kennedy from Edmonton was identified as a suspect and arrested Friday.
Kennedy has been remanded into custody and is expected in Edmonton court on May 11.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or via Crime Stoppers.
