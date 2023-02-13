Menu

Canada

Man found dead in Lake Louise ice climbing area: RCMP

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 3:35 pm
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. File / Global News
Police say they are waiting for an autopsy to determine what led to the death of a man found dead on Saturday in an area known for ice climbing in the Lake Louise area.

The body of a 42-year-old man was airlifted out of a trail area in Lake Louise, the RCMP said Monday.

On Friday night, a Parks Canada visitor safety officer received a call about an “abandoned car parked at the trailhead to the Polar Circus ice climb,” reads a new release from the RCMP. “The caller was concerned for any climbers who might still be out because it was getting dark.”

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigating after body located outside Lethbridge

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers arrived at the trailhead on Sunday morning around 11 a.m. A launched drone showed footage of a body, which was removed via helicopter.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say how they believe the man died or when they expect to receive an autopsy report.

