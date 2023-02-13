Man found dead in Lake Louise ice climbing area: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are waiting for an autopsy to determine what led to the death of a man found dead on Saturday in an area known for ice climbing in the Lake Louise area.

The body of a 42-year-old man was airlifted out of a trail area in Lake Louise, the RCMP said Monday.

On Friday night, a Parks Canada visitor safety officer received a call about an “abandoned car parked at the trailhead to the Polar Circus ice climb,” reads a new release from the RCMP. “The caller was concerned for any climbers who might still be out because it was getting dark.”

Officers arrived at the trailhead on Sunday morning around 11 a.m. A launched drone showed footage of a body, which was removed via helicopter.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say how they believe the man died or when they expect to receive an autopsy report.