Canada

N.B. driver killed after striking sidewalk and flipping vehicle, police say

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: February 13'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: February 13
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global New Brunswick.

A 20-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B. has died after a crash over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision at 2:47 a.m. Saturday on Amirault Street.

According to RCMP, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck the sidewalk, and rolled over,” RCMP said in a release.

The province’s coroner’s office is assisting with the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

