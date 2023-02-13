N.B. driver killed after striking sidewalk and flipping vehicle, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B. has died after a crash over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision at 2:47 a.m. Saturday on Amirault Street.

According to RCMP, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck the sidewalk, and rolled over,” RCMP said in a release.

The province’s coroner’s office is assisting with the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.