Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency expands to oversee New Brunswick forces

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency is expanding to include oversight of police forces in New Brunswick.

A Nova Scotia Justice Department news release says the two provinces have reached an agreement to share costs and resources for the Serious Incident Response Team’s services.

The release says the civilian-led oversight agency will have an office in New Brunswick, as well as a new assistant director, three investigators and an administrator.

Alonzo Wright, director of Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, will remain responsible for managing the agency in both provinces, and he will be the only member with the authority to lay charges.

The news comes after the provinces announced in September 2021 they had reached an agreement-in-principle for a shared police oversight agency.

The Serious Incident Response Team investigates matters such as death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.