Canada

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency expands to oversee New Brunswick forces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog'
New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog
Nova Scotia’s serious incident response team is already called in to help with investigations in N.B. But this year, SiRT has been too busy assisting with two high profile police shooting. Callum Smith has more – Jul 24, 2020

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency is expanding to include oversight of police forces in New Brunswick.

A Nova Scotia Justice Department news release says the two provinces have reached an agreement to share costs and resources for the Serious Incident Response Team’s services.

Read more: Nova Scotia government appoints new director of police watchdog agency

Read next: 'Anguish' as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges

The release says the civilian-led oversight agency will have an office in New Brunswick, as well as a new assistant director, three investigators and an administrator.

Alonzo Wright, director of Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, will remain responsible for managing the agency in both provinces, and he will be the only member with the authority to lay charges.

The news comes after the provinces announced in September 2021 they had reached an agreement-in-principle for a shared police oversight agency.

The Serious Incident Response Team investigates matters such as death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

