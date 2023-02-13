Man, 29, charged after collision in Ajax, Ont: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man from Ajax has been charged after a vehicle crashed in a residential neighbourhood, police say.

Durham regional police said on Saturday at around 9:30 a.m., officers received a report that a man had lost control and crashed his vehicle, landing on top of an unoccupied vehicle in the Stannardville Drive area.

Police said the driver, who was out on bail at the time, reportedly fled the area on foot.

According to police, he was located a short time later by officers.

Police allege he had a quantity of cocaine and heroin at the time of the arrest.

Officers said Romaro Cameron, 29, from Ajax has been charged with dangerous operation of conveyance, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

Cameron was held for a bail hearing.