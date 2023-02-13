Oshawa woman charged after allegedly driving impaired, failing to put toddler in car seat

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old woman from Oshawa has been charged after allegedly driving while impaired, with a toddler not secured in a car seat.

Durham Regional Police said on Sunday at around 9 p.m., officers received a report of a suspected impaired driver.

According to police, officers stopped the suspect vehicle in the area of Simcoe Street and Highway 401.

Police said as officers approached the vehicle, a small child was allegedly seen in the back seat, not in a car seat.

Police also allege there was open alcohol within the child’s reach.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with impaired operation and failing to ensure toddler property secured.

