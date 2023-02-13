Menu

Canada

Former Quebec cabinet minister Nadine Girault dead at 63

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 10:44 am
Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Nadine Girault, a former Quebec cabinet minister and Coalition Avenir Québec MNA, has died at the age of 63.

Premier François Legault offered his condolences to her family and friends in an announcement posted on social media Monday.

“I am so sad to learn of the passing of our former colleague and friend Nadine Girault,” Legault wrote. “Nadine was a passionate, determined, endearing woman.

“As minister of international relations, she undertook the economic shift of our delegations abroad.”

Girault was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2018, when Legault’s party won with a sweeping majority.

Trending Now

She represented the riding of Bertrand during her one-term mandate in Quebec politics. Girault also oversaw multiple portfolios as international relations, Francophonie and immigration minister.

During her time at the national assembly, Girault had to temporarily reduce her workload due to a lung cancer diagnosis. In September 2021, the politician had to take sick leave for an unrelated back injury.

In July 2022, she stepped away from her role due to health reasons. Girault also announced she would not seek re-election.

with files from The Canadian Press

