Former Quebec cabinet minister Nadine Girault dead at 63

Nadine Girault, a former Quebec cabinet minister and Coalition Avenir Québec MNA, has died at the age of 63.

Premier François Legault offered his condolences to her family and friends in an announcement posted on social media Monday.

“I am so sad to learn of the passing of our former colleague and friend Nadine Girault,” Legault wrote. “Nadine was a passionate, determined, endearing woman.

“As minister of international relations, she undertook the economic shift of our delegations abroad.”

Je suis tellement triste d'apprendre le décès de notre ancienne collègue et amie Nadine Girault. Nadine était une femme passionnée, déterminée, attachante. Elle a entrepris, comme ministre des Relations internationales, le virage économique de nos délégations à l’étranger. pic.twitter.com/vMfo4HHInS — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 13, 2023

Girault was first elected to the provincial legislature in 2018, when Legault’s party won with a sweeping majority.

She represented the riding of Bertrand during her one-term mandate in Quebec politics. Girault also oversaw multiple portfolios as international relations, Francophonie and immigration minister.

During her time at the national assembly, Girault had to temporarily reduce her workload due to a lung cancer diagnosis. In September 2021, the politician had to take sick leave for an unrelated back injury.

In July 2022, she stepped away from her role due to health reasons. Girault also announced she would not seek re-election.

— with files from The Canadian Press