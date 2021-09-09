Quebec immigration, international relations minister taking time off for back injury

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec minister and MNA Nadine Girault will be temporarily taking time off due to a back injury, the province’s premier said.

François Legault explained his minister in charge of immigration, international relations and the Francophonie will be undergoing treatment for her back and she will be on leave for a few weeks.

“I want to wish Nadine Girault a speedy recovery and a return to work as quickly as possible,” Legault said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “I know Nadine is a hard worker, but health is most important.”

In the meantime, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault will handle the portfolio for international relations and the Francophonie.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet will oversee the other half of Girault’s duties, which include immigration, francization and integration.

Girault had to reduce her workload briefly in 2017 after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. The Canadian Press reports the back injury is unrelated.

—With files from The Canadian Press