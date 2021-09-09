Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec immigration, international relations minister taking time off for back injury

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 9:49 am
Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Nadine Girault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec minister and MNA Nadine Girault will be temporarily taking time off due to a back injury, the province’s premier said.

François Legault explained his minister in charge of immigration, international relations and the Francophonie will be undergoing treatment for her back and she will be on leave for a few weeks.

“I want to wish Nadine Girault a speedy recovery and a return to work as quickly as possible,” Legault said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “I know Nadine is a hard worker, but health is most important.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec seniors minister taking leave of absence, premier says

In the meantime, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault will handle the portfolio for international relations and the Francophonie.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet will oversee the other half of Girault’s duties, which include immigration, francization and integration.

Story continues below advertisement

Girault had to reduce her workload briefly in 2017 after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. The Canadian Press reports the back injury is unrelated.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politics tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagCAQ tagGenevieve Guilbault tagNadine Girault tagNadine Girault absence tagNadine Girault sick leave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers