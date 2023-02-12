Youth robotics challenge powers up at UBC Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Young engineers put their smarts and their robots in the spotlight at the first LEGO League challenge.

Eleven teams from School District 23 between the ages of 9 and 16 tested the custom-built robots they have been working on for months.

“Teams will be judged on their robot design, and there’s the actual coding part of it you design your robot,” said tournament coordinator Tobias Blaskovits. “They can incorporate things like line-following and ultrasonic sensors.”

The young students built the robots with LEGO and created the coding that drives them.

The team from Dr. Knox Middle School was ready to ‘crush’ the competition while having fun and making new friends.

“Our robot’s name is Bob. We spent about three months working on him. He has several mechanisms to help him do the tasks that he needs to do,” said grade seven student Mya Quinn.

Her teammate, Ramon Urbez says ‘Bob’ “can push, he can lift and he can ram.”

Ryker Ulansky teamed up with his cousin Olive to build a robot.

“Our robot has an arm so it can lift up and pull things and it can carry things and grab things,” said grade six student Olive Ulansky.

From here, the top six teams will be invited to provincials, which will be held in Maple Ridge, B.C. in a month.