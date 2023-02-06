Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 11:29 am
Adele and Dwayne Johnson pose for a photo. View image in full screen
Adele and Dwayne Johnson attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Is Beyoncé really going to use a robotic pool cleaner?

This year, the Grammy Awards swag bag included all of the things that music’s biggest artists likely didn’t know they needed.

All of the celebrities who attended the 2023 Grammys on Sunday had the option to take home a complimentary gift bag — or in this case, suitcase — worth over US$60,000. Every celebrity, regardless of whether they left the arena with a gold gramophone or not, could take home a bag.

Read more: Grammys 2023 — Beyoncé now the most decorated artist in Grammy history

Read next: ‘Lightly felt’ earthquake reported in southern Ontario originating near Buffalo, N.Y.

The swag bags were curated by the Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, which has been responsible for creating the bags for more than 20 years.

Story continues below advertisement

There are reportedly 75 gifts in this year’s suitcase, including a yet-to-be-released robot dog, called Dog-E, and a $10,000 voucher for arm liposuction at the ArtLipo Plastic Surgery clinic.

Other items included in the 2023 Grammy gift bag include:

Bugaboo also donated one stroller, worth over $1,000, to the charity Baby2Baby for every celebrity that took one home.

Click to play video: 'Music Monday: Cameron Nickerson'
Music Monday: Cameron Nickerson
Story continues below advertisement

Lash Fary, the co-founder of Distinctive Assets, told NBC that “at least half” of the items included in the swag bag are from small businesses.

Trending Now

Fary added that though the gift bags are free, artists must pay taxes on the items and declare them as a business gift. He told NBC most celebrities are unfazed by the fee attached.

“For these folks, taxation is a pretty irrelevant issue,” Fary said.

He teased a few of the items on Instagram last month.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grammys 2023 — The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

On TikTok, curious music fans got a special peek at the inside of the Grammys’ suitcases in the days leading up to Sunday’s ceremony. Toys, electronics and skincare were seen stuffed into rows of black suitcases.

@giftbagsbyrachael

Pack an Official Grammy Gift Bag with me! #GRAMMYs #giftbagsbyrachael #swagbag #womenownedbusiness #GRAMMYawards #GRAMMYs2023 #fyp #GRAMMYgiftbag #packingorders

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

Numerous snacks were also added to the swag bags, including Red Vines, Cliff bars, cashews and record-shaped Rice Krispie treats.

@giftbagsbyrachael

Here are some of my favorite products in the gift bag – SNACK edition! #GRAMMYgiftbag #fyp #GRAMMYs2023 #womenownedbusiness #swagbag #giftbagsbyrachael #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYawards #samsmith #maryjblige #redvines #karmanuts #clifbars #treathouse #nambe

♬ Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Story continues below advertisement

Fary has big ambitions for celebrity gift bags in the future. He said he dreams of one day giving away an electric vehicle.

For now, perhaps Harry Styles is celebrating his Album of the Year win with his brand-new robotic companion Dog-E at his side.

GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammy Awards gift bagGrammy brand bagGrammy gift bagGrammy gift bag itemsGrammy swag bagIs the Grammy gift bag free?What is in the Grammy gift bagWho gets the Grammy gift bag?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers