Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction

Send this page to someone via email

Is Beyoncé really going to use a robotic pool cleaner?

This year, the Grammy Awards swag bag included all of the things that music’s biggest artists likely didn’t know they needed.

All of the celebrities who attended the 2023 Grammys on Sunday had the option to take home a complimentary gift bag — or in this case, suitcase — worth over US$60,000. Every celebrity, regardless of whether they left the arena with a gold gramophone or not, could take home a bag.

The swag bags were curated by the Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, which has been responsible for creating the bags for more than 20 years.

Story continues below advertisement

There are reportedly 75 gifts in this year’s suitcase, including a yet-to-be-released robot dog, called Dog-E, and a $10,000 voucher for arm liposuction at the ArtLipo Plastic Surgery clinic.

Other items included in the 2023 Grammy gift bag include:

Bugaboo also donated one stroller, worth over $1,000, to the charity Baby2Baby for every celebrity that took one home.

Story continues below advertisement

Lash Fary, the co-founder of Distinctive Assets, told NBC that “at least half” of the items included in the swag bag are from small businesses.

Fary added that though the gift bags are free, artists must pay taxes on the items and declare them as a business gift. He told NBC most celebrities are unfazed by the fee attached.

“For these folks, taxation is a pretty irrelevant issue,” Fary said.

He teased a few of the items on Instagram last month.

Story continues below advertisement

On TikTok, curious music fans got a special peek at the inside of the Grammys’ suitcases in the days leading up to Sunday’s ceremony. Toys, electronics and skincare were seen stuffed into rows of black suitcases.

Numerous snacks were also added to the swag bags, including Red Vines, Cliff bars, cashews and record-shaped Rice Krispie treats.

Story continues below advertisement

Fary has big ambitions for celebrity gift bags in the future. He said he dreams of one day giving away an electric vehicle.

For now, perhaps Harry Styles is celebrating his Album of the Year win with his brand-new robotic companion Dog-E at his side.