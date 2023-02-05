Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

The red carpet at the Grammy Awards is always a sartorial mixed bag. Some play it straight, while others are wacky and outrageous.

This year’s red carpet is no exception. From blinged-out grills to lacy frills, there was no shortage of bold accessories.

Celebs were keen to experiment with makeup — we spotted several stars playing around with white face paint. A few showed off sky-high hats and hair.

No trend stood out more than the abundance of bright colours on the red carpet; plenty of stars, including Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile turned heads with their fluorescent fashions.

Keep scrolling to check out the best and boldest looks of the night.

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles

Shania Twain

Sheryl Crow

Angela Benson

Bebe Rexha

Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe

Lizzo

Brandi Carlile

Alisha Gaddis

Anoushka Shankar

Dai Time

Amanda Reifer

Alisun

Rutger van Woudenberg

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Ricky Dillard

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne

Dylan Mulvaney

Norah Jones

Doja Cat

Alex Ritchie

Kelsea Ballerini

Hannah Monds

Benny Blanco

Mick Fleetwood

Alligator Jesus

Grace Modi

Charli D’Amelio

Emma Brooks

Blac Chyna

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Machine Gun Kelly

Justin Zim

Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah

H.E.R.