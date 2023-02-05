Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 7:52 pm
(L-R) Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Shania Twain walk the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards. View image in full screen
(L-R) Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Shania Twain walk the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Getty Images

The red carpet at the Grammy Awards is always a sartorial mixed bag. Some play it straight, while others are wacky and outrageous.

This year’s red carpet is no exception. From blinged-out grills to lacy frills, there was no shortage of bold accessories.

Celebs were keen to experiment with makeup — we spotted several stars playing around with white face paint. A few showed off sky-high hats and hair.

Read more: Grammys 2023: Complete winners list from the music awards

Read next: Grammys 2023: Complete winners list from the music awards

No trend stood out more than the abundance of bright colours on the red carpet; plenty of stars, including Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile turned heads with their fluorescent fashions.

Keep scrolling to check out the best and boldest looks of the night.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Harry Styles

Harry Styles View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Shania Twain

Shania Twain View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Angela Benson

Angela Benson View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe

Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Lizzo

Lizzo View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Alisha Gaddis

Alisha Gaddis View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dai Time

Dai Time View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Amanda Reifer

Amanda Reifer View image in full screen
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Alisun

Alisun View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Rutger van Woudenberg

Rutger van Woudenberg View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

Trending Now
Berit Gwendolyn Gilma View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Cécile McLorin Salvant View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Norah Jones

Norah Jones View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Doja Cat

Doja Cat View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Alex Ritchie

Alex Ritchie View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hannah Monds

Hannah Monds View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Mick Fleetwood

Mick Fleetwood View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Alligator Jesus

Alligator Jesus View image in full screen
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Grace Modi

Grace Modi View image in full screen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D'Amelio View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Emma Brooks

Emma Brooks View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B View image in full screen
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Justin Zim

Justin Zim View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah

Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah View image in full screen
Lester Cohen / Getty Images

H.E.R.

H.E.R. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammys Red CarpetGrammys Fashionbest fashion GrammysGrammys 2023best looks grammy awardsbest looks grammysgrammy awards 2023grammy awards best looks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers