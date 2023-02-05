Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

The red carpet at the Grammy Awards is always a sartorial mixed bag. Some play it straight, while others are wacky and outrageous.
This year’s red carpet is no exception. From blinged-out grills to lacy frills, there was no shortage of bold accessories.
Celebs were keen to experiment with makeup — we spotted several stars playing around with white face paint. A few showed off sky-high hats and hair.
No trend stood out more than the abundance of bright colours on the red carpet; plenty of stars, including Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile turned heads with their fluorescent fashions.
Keep scrolling to check out the best and boldest looks of the night.
Taylor Swift
Harry Styles
Shania Twain
Sheryl Crow
Angela Benson
Bebe Rexha
Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe
Lizzo
Brandi Carlile
Alisha Gaddis
Anoushka Shankar
Dai Time
Amanda Reifer
Alisun
Rutger van Woudenberg
Berit Gwendolyn Gilma
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Ricky Dillard
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne
Dylan Mulvaney
Norah Jones
Doja Cat
Alex Ritchie
Kelsea Ballerini
Hannah Monds
Benny Blanco
Mick Fleetwood
Alligator Jesus
Grace Modi
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Brooks
Blac Chyna
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Machine Gun Kelly
Justin Zim
Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah
H.E.R.
