Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed at Jane and Finch, rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’: Toronto Police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 6:53 pm
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Toronto, police say. Global News / Steve Rafuse

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said the stabbing occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Read more: Toronto man, 24, charged with murder in connection with fatal hit-and-run: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said the man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital via an emergency run.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing, officers said.

More to come…

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimeTPSToronto StabbingJane Streetstabbing torontoFinch Avenue Westman seriously injured toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers