Man stabbed at Jane and Finch, rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’: Toronto Police

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said the stabbing occurred in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.
Police said the man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital via an emergency run.
A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, officers said.
More to come…
