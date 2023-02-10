Menu

Crime

Toronto man, 24, charged with murder in connection with fatal hit-and-run: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 5:43 pm
Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25,. View image in full screen
Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25,. Toronto Police

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 5, at around 3:58 a.m., officers received a report of a collision in the area of Danforth and Cedarbale avenues.

Police said the victim was at a bar.

Officers said the suspect was conversing with a group outside the establishment when he left and got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police said the victim was walking along the sidewalk when the suspect allegedly struck him with the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV, headed westbound on Danforth Avenue toward Woodbine Avenue.

The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Gabriel del Castillo Mullally from Toronto.

Officers said on Feb. 9, 24-year-old Ryan Andrews from Toronto was arrested.

Police said he has been charged with first degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

