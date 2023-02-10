Man critically injured in Brampton industrial accident

A man has critical injuries after an industrial accident in Brampton Friday morning.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Campkin Street and Mill Street South, near Main Street South and Charolais Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m.
There were reports that an employee was injured while working with machinery.
The victim, a man, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on what may have led to the incident.
