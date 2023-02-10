Menu

Canada

Man critically injured in Brampton industrial accident

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 1:06 pm
The scene of an industrial accident at Campkin Street and Mill Street South in Brampton on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of an industrial accident at Campkin Street and Mill Street South in Brampton on Friday. Marc Cormier / Global News

A man has critical injuries after an industrial accident in Brampton Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Campkin Street and Mill Street South, near Main Street South and Charolais Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m.

There were reports that an employee was injured while working with machinery.

The victim, a man, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

