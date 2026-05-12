Halifax council votes to look into cutting patio fees, creating red tape portal

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Two motions to support small businesses passed unanimously at Halifax Regional Council, with the mayor and councillors saying they want to help owners thrive.

Mayor Andy Fillmore introduced two motions: one asked for a staff report on reducing or eliminating fees for restaurant patios. The other motion asked for a report on setting up a feedback portal for businesses to identify red tape.

“I’ve heard from businesses that because of the cost of the patio permit, they’re making the decision to not open the patio,” he said.

“That means four or five jobs that aren’t being filled this summer — that means [a] lesser bottom line for the restaurant.”

He says the motions aim to help small businesses, given the increasing economic pressures.

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“It’s important to hear people. It’s also important to then act on what you’ve learned so the portal would open up a way for us to understand how we can modify our processes to support those businesses better,” he said.

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According to the municipality’s website, the fees for a patio range from $350 to $1,270, depending on the size of the patio and whether it is seasonal or annual.

The municipality brought in $70,000 in revenue from patio fees last year.

“The margins are small, so if we can help and assist our small business by reducing patio fees or eliminating patio fees. Maybe it’s a year-by-year basis, I am happy to look at that,” said Coun. Tony Mancini, who represents Dartmouth East Burnside.

Some concerns were raised, however, about whether removing fees would be beneficial in the next budgeting process.

“I’ll support the motion, but I think we just need to be mindful that we did pass a motion at this council looking at increasing fees so this seems to go directly against that,” said Coun. Janet Steele, who represents Clayton Park.

Others questioned how impactful a red tape portal would be at expediting current projects and in supporting the municipality and province in addressing these issues.

“You know, the red tape, it’s often not just with HRM,” said Deputy Mayor Patty Cuttell.

“It’s in that intersection between our orders of government.”