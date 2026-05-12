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1 comment

  1. Dee Ironside
    May 12, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    The problems that Canada Defense is not the same anymore. These wretched Liberals have converted a once proud and powerful military into hewers of wood and haulers of water for other army’s that can fight.
    So sad…..

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Politics

Anand to pitch Canada defence, economic ties during Persian Gulf trip

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 3:12 pm
1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is off to the Persian Gulf today where Canada is looking to strengthen ties on defence and security, while courting global investment.

The trip comes as the U.S. war on Iran continues to impact the Middle East and international energy markets.

A news release says Anand will meet with her counterpart in Oman to discuss potential defence and economic co-operation, then she will travel to Qatar to advance trade, investment and security ties.

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Oman and Qatar have been key players in attempts to broker peace in the region, including between the U.S. and Iran, and between Israel and Hamas.

Anand tells The Canadian Press her visit underscores that Canada is courting investment from Gulf countries while expressing solidarity with them after repeated strikes by Iran.

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Defence Minister David McGuinty is also visiting Qatar as well as the United Arab Emirates this week, to talk about how Canada fits into regional security.

Click to play video: 'Canada, Qatar sign deals on investments in IT, AI and defence upon Carney visit'
Canada, Qatar sign deals on investments in IT, AI and defence upon Carney visit

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