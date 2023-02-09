Menu

Crime

Man who allegedly drove vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Police recover vehicle used in daring York Region shopping mall break-in'
Police recover vehicle used in daring York Region shopping mall break-in
York Regional Police have recovered a stolen vehicle used in a daring shopping mall break in at Vaughan Mills on Wednesday morning. As Sean O’Shea reports the whole incident was captured on security video – Feb 1, 2023

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a break and enter and theft at Vaughan Mills mall.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 1 at around 1:10 a.m., officers received a report that a vehicle had been driven through the glass doors at one of the mall entrances.

Read more: How a Quebec woman’s Audi got stolen and ended up driving through Vaughan Mills mall

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said the vehicle was driven through the mall to an electronics store where suspects allegedly sltole a quantity of items.

The vehicle then drove out of the mall through a second entrance.

Officers said the vehicle — a black Audi — was located later that day in the James Snow Parkway and Highway 401 area.

Story continues below advertisement
Police are searching for 19-year-old Israel Muamba who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police are searching for 19-year-old Israel Muamba who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said one suspect — 19-year-old Israel Muamba — has been identified. He is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Trending Now

Officers said he is wanted for break and enter and commit, mischief over $5,000, disguise with intent, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and dangerous driving.

Read more: Video shows suspect driving car through Vaughan Mills mall in overnight break-in: police

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Police said Muamba is six-feet-three-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

“He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in,” police said in a news release. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.”

Police are also seeking to identify a second suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

