Man who allegedly drove vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a break and enter and theft at Vaughan Mills mall.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 1 at around 1:10 a.m., officers received a report that a vehicle had been driven through the glass doors at one of the mall entrances.

Police said the vehicle was driven through the mall to an electronics store where suspects allegedly sltole a quantity of items.

The vehicle then drove out of the mall through a second entrance.

Officers said the vehicle — a black Audi — was located later that day in the James Snow Parkway and Highway 401 area.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Israel Muamba who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said one suspect — 19-year-old Israel Muamba — has been identified. He is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Officers said he is wanted for break and enter and commit, mischief over $5,000, disguise with intent, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and dangerous driving.

Police said Muamba is six-feet-three-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

“He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in,” police said in a news release. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.”

Police are also seeking to identify a second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.