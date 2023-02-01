Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect drives car through Vaughan Mills mall, robs store: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 6:30 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say they are investigating after an SUV drove through the front doors of Vaughan Mills mall and broke into a store before driving off through another set of doors.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. when a dark-coloured SUV drove through Entrance 1 of the mall.

Investigators said there is at least one suspect, if not more, involved in the break-in.

Trending Now

Read more: 3 teens out on judicial release ‘caught in the act’ robbing Toronto store: police

Read next: Scientist says most Bigfoot sightings boil down to this simple explanation

The SUV then drove through the mall and out through Entrance 6.

Police did not elaborate on which store inside the mall was robbed.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement
York Regional PoliceVaughanMallVaughan MillsVaughan Mills Mallmall break-inOntario MallVaughan Mills break in
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers