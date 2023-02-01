Suspect drives car through Vaughan Mills mall, robs store: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are investigating after an SUV drove through the front doors of Vaughan Mills mall and broke into a store before driving off through another set of doors.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. when a dark-coloured SUV drove through Entrance 1 of the mall.

Investigators said there is at least one suspect, if not more, involved in the break-in.

The SUV then drove through the mall and out through Entrance 6.

Police did not elaborate on which store inside the mall was robbed.

No injuries were reported.